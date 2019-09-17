Thailand's Slot Machine Return With New Single 'Hummingbird'

Thailand's Slot Machine are a hive of activity.

The three-piece are one of South East Asia's most potent guitar exports, a group whose creativity is linked to their popularity.

Hitting 11 countries across the summer of 2018 the band then went into the studio with Brandon Darner and Justin Stanley, working on fresh material.

Sculpting the theme song for AIC 2019, each new challenge seemed to represent another triumph for the Thai group.

The three-piece return with new single 'Hummingbird', and it features the influence of the current campaign against the climate crisis.

Managing to pit this against some entrancing songwriting, Slot Machine make their point in a neatly melodic way.

Director Yossiri Baisri steers the video, and it's neat animation is the perfect foil for the often challenging topics Slot Machine are writing about.

An urge towards awareness, 'Hummingbird' is an affecting, and effective, piece of music.

Slot Machine comment...

"With everything that is going on around us now, we wanted to raise a little bit more awareness in our own way about the space we share and live in. ‘Hummingbird’ is a song about mother earth and that sense of belonging to a place and living in harmony. We felt that the animated visuals complimented the music and really presented what we wanted to say..."

Tune in now.

