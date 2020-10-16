Teyana Taylor Taps Elton John For 'Lose Each Other' Video

Teyana Taylor has shared the full video for her song 'Lose Each Other'.

A real highlight on her 'The Album' project - undoubtedly one of 2020's most exciting R&B releases - the soulful hymn has now received the full video treatment.

Directed by Teyana herself, the carefully choreographed clip features a guest spot from none other than Sir Elton John.

“’Lose Each Other’ is such a special record for me, and I wanted the visual to feel just as big,” she says. “I told my team ‘you know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!!’”

She continues: “Not that I thought it could really happen, but just putting it out there in the universe lol. So as we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me.... and for a second I almost didn’t answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is…’Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d LOVE to do your video!’ I FREAKED OUT!”

For his part, Elton John comments: “When Teyana Taylor released her debut album, I became a huge fan. She was a guest on my Rocket Hour and I fell in love with her original spirit. Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video ‘Lose Each Other.’”

Tune in now.

'The Album' is out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.