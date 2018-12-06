Teleman Share DIY Clip For 'Song For A Seagull'

Teleman have never quite seen eye to eye with the rules.

A psych-pop four-piece, their music sidesteps convention, continually leaping over any barrier placed in their way.

New album 'Family Of Aliens' arrives on September 7th, previewed with a sparkling, electronic-heavy intimate show in London.

The capital forms the backdrop of their new video, with 'Song For A Seagull' featuring a taxi dash across the city.

Tom Sanders says the song “explores the idea of doing everything you can to escape on your own to somewhere far away, somewhere better, but then having no one to experience it with. The person is present but absent, they are miles away. They don’t belong in the world.”

The video is a DIY delight, using phone footage to expand on the dislocation felt in the lyrics.

Tune in now.

'Family Of Aliens' will be released on September 7th.

For tickets to the latest Teleman shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.