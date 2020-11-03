Teddy Thompson Breaks A Few Hearts With 'At A Light'

Teddy Thompson is part of a superb musical lineage, the son of Richard and Linda Thompson.

Two giants of the songwriting world, Teddy has carved out his own identity, pursuing his own solitary path.

New album 'Heartbreaker Please' is incoming, with Teddy having been hand-picked to support John Grant on his May tour.

Alongside this Teddy Thompson has confirmed an 11 date solo jaunt, taking him around the country.

New single 'At A Light' airs through Clash, with his blunt poetry sitting alongside a tender vocal.

Neatly pieced together, its bittersweet appeal is described as “a wry take on the ‘you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone’ theme. Unfortunately it turns out she didn’t, and is living happily with her new fella in New Jersey.”

Tune in now.

Catch Teddy Thompson at the following shows:

May

23 Bury St Edmunds Festival

24 Basingstoke Haymarket

26 Birmingham Glee Club

27 Bristol St George’s

28 Manchester Band on the Wall

29 Glasgow Oran Mor

31 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

June

1 London Richmond Theatre

2 London EartH Theatre

3 Nottingham Glee Club

4 Milton Keynes The Stables

