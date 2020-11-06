Tebi Rex Share Wicked Video For New Single 'I Got My Whole'

Irish hip-hop duo Tebi Rex enjoyed a scorching 2019, one marked by festival slots, packed out live dates, and stellar releases.

With the pair - Max Zanga and Matt O - sealing off their debut album, the group was dealt another card by fate.

Picked to appear on the soundtrack for Irish shag-a-thon Normal People, their profile rocketed as fans searched for their music.

'I Got My Whole' gains a full single release, and it comes equipped with a Wes Anderson indebted visualiser.

It's a cool video, one packed with reference points to the director's work, and further establishing Tebi Rex as a force to be reckoned with.

Tune in now.

