Team Solo's Debut Single Is A Real Ear-Worm

Team Solo is the latest iteration of Scuta Salamanca's imaginative prowess, an East London musician whose work in various guises has found its way to these digital pages.

Kicking off with a bang, 'It Only Makes Me Love You More' is an addictive slice of left of centre pop, all wonky rhythms and a that crisp vocal.

It's a light-hearted offering, with Team Solo recalling Metronomy's uniquely English pop template, or even vintage artists such as Squeeze.

This new single is being being "under the thumb" he says, before adding: "I'm trapped in love - but perhaps I like it that way..."

Continuing, Team Solo describes the song as "a slightly different take on a relationship. It’s about two people that know they are going to be with each other until one of them dies someday - who knows when."

Tune in now.

'It Only Makes Me Love You More' will be released on September 25th.

