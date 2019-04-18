Tanika Charles Channels Soul Greats On 'Love Overdue'

Tanika Charles grew up around soul music.

The Canadian vocalist was practically raised on Motown, and came to view everyone from The Supremes to Diana Ross, Marlena Shaw to Minnie Ripperton as her musical godparents.

Her sound is informed by the past while aimed at the present, with Tanika Charles speaking clearly, frankly about her own life in her work.

New album 'The Gumption' lands on May 10th, distilling those influences into a unique brew.

Tanika explains: “It’s a little more mature. It’s not feeling guilty about being up front, not being afraid to address situations that aren’t comfortable for me. I’m comfortable in my skin now in a way I never was before.”

She continues: “The overall theme is growth. I feel the music reflects that, and my words reflects that. Even the album cover tries to convey the feeling too. I’m not putting up with unnecessary nonsense anymore.”

New song 'Love Overdue' is a salute to her initial influences, using visual symbols that nod towards icons from the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Directed by V.T. Nayani, you can check out 'Love Overdue' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.