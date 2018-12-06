Talking Violet's 'Sparjammer 67' Is Shoegaze Heaven

Canada's Talking Violet seem able to find renewed innovation within the shoegaze template.

Dappled dreamy pop, hazy, gauzy songwriting, their effects-laden melodic excursions slice themselves off from the past, in search of something beguiling.

New EP 'Round Dreams' is out now, and it's already creating a buzz across the North American underground.

Lead cut 'Sparjammer 67' is becoming their calling card, with its liquid guitar lines merging with those heavenly, heavenly vocals.

A full video has been created for the track, a hypnotic, hallucinogenic take on Talking Violet's live approach.

Tune in now.

