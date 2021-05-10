Tadhg Daly Shares Touching 'Come On Over' Live Clip

Irish riser Tadhg Daly seems to broaden his voice with every passing release.

Still frighteningly young, the songwriter's emotional impact goes far beyond his tender years, discussing themes that could only be regarded as universal.

New EP 'Forever Young' lands on October 29th, and it's set to be a key moment in the evolution of this Irish voice.

EP cut 'Come On Over' will be intimately familiar to fans, a key component of his riveting live performances.

A few months ago, with lockdown still in force, Tadhg Daly recorded a string of live videos, attempting to pin down each song in the process.

'Come On Over' was recorded in pristine accuracy, with Tadhg - and his band - caught in the yellow rush of daylight.

A beautifully realised clip, you can soak up 'Come On Over' below.

