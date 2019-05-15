Tacocat's 'Crystal Ball' Is An Ultra-Colourful Feast

Tacocat are on their way to the UK.

The Seattle band kick off their British tour this week, following the exuberant pop thrill that was their recent album 'This Mess Is A Place'.

Out now on Sub Pop, the record is a dose of sharply defined melody, interspersed with some fantastic DIY elements.

Album standout 'Crystal Ball' is a fan favourite, and this new plasticine-fuelled video is an ultra-colourful feast.

Violet Crabtree channels those surreal claymation thrills, and it seems to nail both Tacocat's cute side and their lo-fi roots.

Tune in now.

Catch Tacocat at the following shows:

August

24 Leeds This Must Be The Place, Belgrave Music Hall

25 Glasgow Broadcast

27 Manchester Gullivers

28 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

29 London Moth Club

30 Brighton Hope and Ruin