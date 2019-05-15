Tacocat's 'Crystal Ball' Is An Ultra-Colourful Feast

Tacocat are on their way to the UK.

The Seattle band kick off their British tour this week, following the exuberant pop thrill that was their recent album 'This Mess Is A Place'.

Out now on Sub Pop, the record is a dose of sharply defined melody, interspersed with some fantastic DIY elements.

Album standout 'Crystal Ball' is a fan favourite, and this new plasticine-fuelled video is an ultra-colourful feast.

Violet Crabtree channels those surreal claymation thrills, and it seems to nail both Tacocat's cute side and their lo-fi roots.

Tune in now.

Catch Tacocat at the following shows:

August
24 Leeds This Must Be The Place, Belgrave Music Hall
25 Glasgow Broadcast
27 Manchester Gullivers
28 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
29 London Moth Club
30 Brighton Hope and Ruin

