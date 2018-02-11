SYML Unveils Ultra-Catchy New Song 'Clean Eyes'

It's been quite a spell SYML.

The songwriter released his breakout single 'Where's My Love' in 2016, a superb, carefully nuanced effort that blends supple songwriting to some fantastic pop moments.

Notching up more than 170 million global streams, it's fast become a phenomenon, leading to some triumphant live shows.

Returning to London this week for a date at Islington Assembly Hall, SYML is ready to share something new.

'Clean Eyes' is an ultra-catchy return, with that chugging bass line underpinning some superb songwriting, essentially rooted in indie rock but with some pop leanings.

Gavin Michael Booth directs the video, and we're delighted to support it. Tune in now.

SYML plays Islington Assembly Hall in London tomorrow night (November 8th).

