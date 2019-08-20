Sydney's Micra Share Noise Pop Miniature 'Fuzz Captain'

Music has a tendency to bring people together.

In the case of Sydney's Micra, that's quite literally true. Bulgarian born and raised singer-guitarist Ivana Kafedjiyska and Australian guitarist-producer Robbie Cain met at a gig, chatting between sets at an Unknown Mortal Orchestra show.

Swapping numbers, they stayed in touch, before hitting the rehearsal room to see what would emerge.

Gorgeous noise pop that isn't afraid to bleed into the red, Micra recently began work with renowned producer Ben Allen - Animal Collective, Yeasayer - and will play Big Sound in Brisbane next month.

Ahead of this, Micra have shared their new fuzzed out miniature, with 'Fuzz Captain' acting as a kind of mini-manifesto.

A minimalist palette adjoined to a supremely nuanced use of colour, it fades into grey before exploding back into visual brilliance.

There's a full video, too, and we're glad to be able to share it - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jeff Andersen Jr.

