Swindle, Kojey Radical Share 'Coming Home' Video

Swindle and Kojey Radical have shared the full video for their new banger 'Coming Home'.

The London producer is set to release a new studio album this month, with 'No More Normal' set to land on January 25th via Brownswood.

The record features some stellar collaborators, with Kojey Radical leaping on superb new cut 'Coming Home'.

Somewhere between rap, funk, grime, and all out jazz, it also features brass from Manchester crew Riot Jazz.

Olivia Rose shot the visuals, a slick, hyper-stylised affair that feels in keeping with Swindle's magpie tendencies.

The director comments: "'Coming Home' feels like another banger born from Swindle’s amazing ability to push the artists he works with in new directions. I’m hoping we’ve made a video that feels different to the generic UK music promos that get pushed out time and time again."

Tune in now.

Catch Swindle at the following shows:

March

21 Bristol Fiddlers

22 Manchester Mint Lounge

23 London Omeara

For tickets to the latest Swindle shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.