Swim Deep Share New 'Sail Away, Say Goodbye' Video

Swim Deep have shared the video for their new single 'Sail Away, Say Goodbye'.

The band's new album 'Emerald Classics' lands on October 4th, and it's led by this cute piece of synth-specked indie pop.

'Sail Away' was seemingly written in just three hours, a classic case of the right idea falling into place at the right time.

On the surface it's a refined sheen, but underneath the lyric actually tackles a very real sense of grief.

Frontman Austin Williams says: "I wrote 'Sail Away' in about three hours on a Casio keyboard. I started singing sail away and didn’t know what it meant, later realising it was a way of coping with slowly losing my grandma to dementia - the awkward struggle of losing a loved one. A long farewell of sorts."

The video finds Swim Deep cast adrift in a small boat, a simple yet affecting metaphor for the impact of grief.

Tune in now.

Catch Swim Deep at the following shows:

October

5 Brighton The Haunt

6 Cardiff The Globe

8 Bristol The Exchange

9 Southampton The Loft

10 Leicester O2 Academy

11 Liverpool District

13 Glasgow Stereo

14 Newcastle The Cluny

15 Leeds The Wardrobe

19 Manchester Band On The Wall

20 Nottingham Bodega Social Club

21 Norwich The Waterfront

22 Cambridge The Portland Arms

24 London The Garage