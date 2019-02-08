Sweet Williams Shares New Video For 'Ride A Gold Snail'

Sweet Williams has been based in the Spanish city of Zaragoza for some time now.

It's his home, and it's also where he makes his music - music which curiously enough retains its devoutly English quality.

Shards of post-punk riddled with songwriting eccentricity, his catalogue will gain a fresh chapter later in the year, when Sweet Williams drops his new album.

'Where Does The Time Come From' lands on September 20th via Gringo Records, and it features 10 highly individual pieces of music.

New song 'Ride A Gold Snail' is his favoured introduction, and it comes somewhere close to the dimensions of a love song.

We're able to share the full video, and it was shot and pieced together in and around Zaragoza. As the songwriter himself puts it: "It's probably my most romantic song..."

Tune in now.

'Where Does The Time Come From' will be released on September 20th - order LINK.

