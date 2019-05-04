Sweden's Vacation Forever Glides Into View With 'Shadow'

Sweden's Vacation Forever match a shimmering, dream-like surface to lyrics that connect with highly personal issues.

A project centred on the imagination of Zacharias Zachrison, it's surf-pop sound crafts dappled guitar sequences that recall DIIV or the first Girls record.

Shot through with twinkling light, there's also a hallucinatory glow to their material, something that floods out of their incoming EP.

Zacharias introduces the release by saying:

”This EP was recorded around the same time as my first EP. This was early in my career as a solo artist following a rough year with personal losses. Luckily I managed to channel this to creativity resulting in this EP and more music yet to come.”

The Swedish project is ready to share new song 'Shadow', a sonically beautifully, effects-laden guitar pop workout that betrays a hidden darkness.

An unusually bittersweet document, 'Shadow' marks out Vacation Forever out as a potent force.

Tune in now.

