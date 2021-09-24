Susan O'Neill, Mick Flannery Share Dramatic 'Freedom' Video

Susan O'Neill and Mick Flannery are two songwriters with profoundly individual voices.

The duo have known each other for some time, and admired one another's work for a lot longer - literate and personal, they remain kindred spirits walking separate paths.

But then came lockdown. A series of conversations saw the two sketching out fresh ideas, and before they knew it an album had begun to form.

Crafted between Cork and Los Angeles, new album 'In The Game' was produced remotely by Tony Buchen, and it utilises a variety of musicians from both Ireland and North America.

Out now, it's a riveting listen, an emotionally engaging experience that far surpasses the loose tag of 'lockdown album'.

Phoebe Bridgers is a fan, and invited the pair to join her on tour after tweeting her appreciation of their album.

Album highlight 'Freedom' is a fantastic entrance point, and we're able to share a full video shot by director Christopher Luke.

Filmed on location in Doolin, County Clare, it dips into murky waters courtesy of renowned underwater cameraman and director Kev. L Smith.

A striking watch, 'Freedom' spins the pair's music in a distinctly different direction. Susan O'Neill comments...

"I tied weights to my waist, put on my dad's suit and submerged myself in the Atlantic ocean off the coast of Doolin. It was great working with Kev L Smith on this video. Thanks to Christopher Luke for his creative input and edit. This is on the new album with Mick Flannery. Freedom. I hope ye enjoy!"

Tune in now.

