Superorganism Share Dazzling 'The Prawn Song' Video

Multi-media collective Superorganism have shared the dazzling clip for 'The Prawn Song'.

The band's debut album was released earlier in the year, a startling, daring, incredibly original record.

Robert Strange steers the group's videos, and he returns to direct the clip for album standout 'The Prawn Song'.

Deliriously childish in its approach, 'The Prawn Song' sweet innocence is rewarded with dazzling colour and slightly lo-fi visuals.

Reminiscent of VHS videos that have been left near the radiator for slightly too long, it's an arresting, inventive watch.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Superorganism shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.