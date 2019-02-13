Sundara Karma Share Lavish New Video For 'Higher States'

Something has happened to Sundara Karma.

The band's new material feels bigger, bolder, more colourful than their debut; still precocious, sure, but also much more ambitious, confident.

New album 'Ulfilas’ Alphabet' will be released on March 1st, with the Reading troupe sharing their latest single online.

'Higher States' has a cinematic quality, and their all-consuming creativity even extends to frontman Oscar Pollack directing (and editing) the lavish visuals.

Describing himself as a "mad scientist" during the shoot, the results are brash, eye-catching, and certainly thought-provoking. The frontman comments:

“I wanted to edit the video as well as direct it and it was ALL CONSUMING! I’m really not the most skilled editor and because I wanted the video to have an extremely fast pace it took me like 1 hour to do 5 seconds of footage.. I was a wreck by the end of it. I did it all on my laptop and if you saw me during that period I Iooked like a mad scientist or something… grizzly stuff but I'm super happy with how it turned out!”

Tune in now.

