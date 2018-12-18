Sundara Karma Share Dazzling New Cut 'The Changeover'

Sundara Karma have shared dazzling new cut 'The Changeover' - tune in now.

The Reading band's second album 'Ulfilas' Alphabet' lands on March 1st, with the four-piece sharing a slew of previews.

'The Changeover' is a languid ballad, a showcase for Oscar Pollock’s vocal dexterity, and a sign of the band's continuing confidence in their own abilities.

The video is a real treat, the blurred colours highlighting some religious iconography as Sundara Karma stand stock still.

Oscar Pollock is the focus, and it's a dazzling offering. Tune in now.

Catch Sundara Karma at the following shows:

April

2 Glasgow Barrowlands

4 Nottingham Rock City

6 Manchester Victoria Warehouse

8 Bristol Academy

9 Sheffield Academy

10 Birmingham Institute

12 Southampton Guildhall

13 London Brixton Academy

For tickets to the latest Sundara Karma shows click HERE.

