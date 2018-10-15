Sun Silva's 'Blue Light' Is A Reflection On Social Media's Impact

Let's face facts: social media is one long bubble of anxiety.

From comparing yourself to others, to worrying about the amount of followers or likes you get, it can be a pretty formidable zone to operate in.

Yet it's also a key aspect of everyday life, something few of us live entirely without.

Sun Silva reflect on social media's impact on new single 'Blue Light', and find themselves yearning towards a simpler time.

The band's Oscar Gormley says, “‘Blue Light’ is about how social media dominates so many young people's lives. The song is about how this freaks me out and it reminisces on simpler times.”

Continuing about the video he says, “The desolate spaces and stark contrast of sea and land used in the filming of the video reflect on the ghostly feeling of being trapped by a digital ocean of constant social media.”

Catch Sun Silva at the following shows:

October

15 London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen (with Swimming Girls)

November

9 Bristol Hy Brasil Music Club (Part of the Radio 1 Hopscotch Tour)

10 Birmingham The Actress & Bishop (Part of the Radio 1 Hopscotch Tour)

16 Manchester Night People (Part of the Radio 1 Hopscotch Tour)

17 Sheffield Record Junkee (Part of the Radio 1 Hopscotch Tour)

23 London Camden Assembly (Part of the Radio 1 Hopscotch Tour)

24 Brighton Patterns (Part of the Radio 1 Hopscotch Tour)

