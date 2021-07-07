Summers Sons Share Breezy Single 'Three Sixty'

South London partnership Summers Sons return with new single 'Three Sixty'.

The song taps into their jazz roots, layering samples of horn melodies while also grappling with hip-hop beats.

C. Tappin is on hand to add some soulful vocals, while Summers Sons - Turt and Slim - are on hand to take things a little deeper.

Jazz rap that balances its heritage with a neat sense of sonic possibility, 'Three Sixty' is a breezy summer jam.

Lyrically, it's a coming of age tale, written from the perspective of a 90s baby; as Turt puts it - "This one for everyone stuck in the cycles. Keep rotating. Ebb and flow, know it’s coming back..."

Tune in now.

Summers Sons will release their new album 'Nostalgia' this Autumn - order it HERE.

Photo Credit: Denisha Anderson

