Summer Camp Share 'Love Of My Live' Video, New Tour Dates

Summer Camp have shared the video for album cut 'Love Of My Life'.

The track appears on new album 'Romantic Comedy', which started off life as the soundtrack to the documentary of the same name.

An ode to the titular cinematic genre from Elizabeth Sankey, the film spawned an equally lovable album.

'Love Of My Life' gains the video treatment as Summer Camp confirm a flurry of UK shows, and it's a neat cut 'n' paste odd to vintage cinema.

Says Elizbaeth:

"While making 'Romantic Comedy' I watched a lot of screwball comedies from the 1930s and 1940s for the first time, and was stunned at how fresh and relevant they still felt (and how little the genre has changed)."

"Since we can't get out of the house and film anything at the moment, I cut together some of my favourite moments from some of those films, and also couldn't resist putting in some clips of Fred and Ginger dancing, which I hope will lift everyone's spirits as they always lift mine".

Watch it now.

Catch Summer Camp at the following shows:

October

22 Birkenhead Future Yard

23 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

28 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

29 Glasgow Stereo

30 Gateshead Sage 3

November

10 Brighton Komedia

11 London Moth Club

Photo Credit: Kate Cox

