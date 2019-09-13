Suggested Friends Get That Feline Feeling In 'For Jokes'

Suggested Friends make these endearingly cute little DIY punk songs, but equally they're not afraid of showing their claws.

The self-identified queer-punk quartet release new album 'Turtle Taxi' on October 4th, with the latest preview landing online.

'For Jokes' is rooted in this skittering, endlessly infectious guitar line, with the half-whispered vocals managing to be both gentle and highly suggestive.

The video is typically DIY, featuring a starring role for frontwoman Faith's cat. She says:

“I decided to feature my cat Clarice in the video because she's been a long term stabilising presence in my life and is someone that I learn a lot from about taking small steps to counter fear.”

“The video documents her struggles on a day where there was a dog in our front yard—she cycled through so many phases of venturing outside and then running back in, and I think her process of resting and rewarding herself after each attempt is very relatable.”

It all adds to the song's meaning, an attempt to live your life and escape the past. She continues:

“This song is about trying not to give too much power to negative interactions or past situations. It's also about reclaiming an authentic or sincere understanding of the ways things have affected you.”

“When I sing ‘it wasn't all for jokes, those were genuine words I spoke’, I'm describing efforts to liberate myself from the habit of making stuff into a comical anecdote rather than acknowledging its importance.”

Cute as hell, you can check it out below.

Catch Suggested Friends at the following shows:

November

9 Bristol The Exchange

10 Cardiff The Moon

11 Oxford The Library

12 Sheffield Cafe Totem

13 Leeds CHUNK

14 Liverpool Craft Taproom

15 Bradford 1in12

16 Edinburgh Brig Below

17 Glasgow Glad Cafe

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.