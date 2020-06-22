Sufjan Stevens' 'Sugar' Channels A Divine Innocence

Sufjan Stevens has shared his gorgeous new song 'Sugar'.

The songwriter's new album 'The Ascension' lands on September 25th, his eighth studio album to date.

'Sugar' leads the way, and it's a beautifully etched piece of twinkling electronics, one that channels a divine innocence.

Out now, Sufjan's wonderful vocal reaches those emotional high notes, while the tightly choreographed video pushes his work in a fresh direction.

"'Sugar’ is ultimately about the desire for goodness and purity (and true sustenance)," says Sufjan. "On the surface the song is just a string of clichés, but the message is imperative: now is the time to gather what is good and pure and valuable and make it your own, and share it with others. Feed your soul and speak new life into those around you. Give each other love, respect and sacrifice."

"Relinquish all the old habits, all the old ways of thinking and doing, all former practices - ‘business as usual’ - and bring new life to the world. This is our calling."

Ezra Hurwitz directs the video, choreographed by MacArthur Fellow and Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Kyle Abraham.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.