Sufjan Stevens Shares Wonderful 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Sufjan Stevens has shared the new video for 'Tell Me You Love Me'.

The love-lorn hymn is a cornerstone of his album 'The Ascension' , which was released to universal acclaim in 2020.

The video finds Sufjan re-connecting with Luca Guidagnino, with the pair having worked together on the clip for 'Call Me By Your Name'.

Simple yet beautifully done, the video seems to capture the inner world of a number of figures on screen, purely through observing their movements.

Engaging and slightly surreal, it uses the simplest body movements to suggest profound truths.

Check it out now.

