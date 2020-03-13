Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song 'Video Game'

Sufjan Stevens has shared new song 'Video Game', and its startling video.

The American artist's new album 'The Ascension' is out on September 25th, the follow up to 2015's magnificent 'Carrie & Lowell'.

New song 'Video Game' adds more detail and nuance to the overall picture, after the release of lead song 'America' in July.

A more up tempo, pop leaning excursion, the video stars TikTok sensation Jalaiah Harmon.

"It’s unfortunate that we live in a society where the value of people is quantified by likes, followers, listeners and views,” says Sufjan. “So many people are seeking attention for the wrong reasons. I think we should all be doing our best work without looking for accolades or seeking reward.”

"The main takeaway of ‘Video Game’ for me is: your worth (invaluable) should never be based on other people’s approval (ephemeral). Just be yourself. Keep it real. Keep it moving. Do all things with absolute purity, love and joy. And always do your best.”

Discussing the video, Sufjan comments: "Jalaiah epitomises all of this and I’m truly inspired by her. So I thought, ‘what if we could get Jalaiah to star in a 'dance video' about not wanting to star in a 'dance video'?’ I’m so honored she agreed. She clearly owns it, and her work here is beautiful, poignant and true.”

"Her dance shows incredible energy, work-ethic and spirit. She is dancing for herself, not anyone else. Her choreography is sophisticated, nuanced, and fun. She is a star. She keeps it real. She keeps it moving. She keeps it true. What a blessing!”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.