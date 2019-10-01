Strange Bones Blast Back With 'Napalm Über Alles'

Strange Bones are hitting harder than lightning.

New ongoing project 'Blitz' is a furious fusion of music and visuals, with their output carrying a relentless political dynamic.

Incoming EP 'Blitz Part Two' lands in February, and it was launched with a show-exhibition at London's Werkhaus.

Frontman Bobby Bentham comments:

"'Blitz' is a commentary of 21st century life. The hyper-normalisation of modern society, our reliance on self medication and self-built technological utopias in a world of accelerated modernity. Life and death in Blackpool UK..."

New cut 'Napalm Über Alles' is a pulse-quickening return, a song that takes aim at "our reliance on algorithmic happiness and the negative effects of building ourselves cyberspace utopias in the palm of our hands, a contradictory escape from bleak realities."

The startling video is online now, with Strange Bones slicing open the falsities of our modern tech-led utopia.

Tune in now.

'Blitz Part 2' on February 28th

