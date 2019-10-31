Stonebwoy's 'La Gba Gba' Is A Return To His Roots

Ghanaian star Stonebwoy has shared the video for 'La Gba Gba'.

The afrobeats star returned with new album 'Anloga Junction' recently, and it could become his international breakout.

A colossal star across Africa, his soaring ambition brings with it a potent message, one the world is falling for.

Album cut 'La Gba Gba' comes complete with a new REX directed video, one that takes Stonebwoy back to his roots.

Shot in Anloga, it's a clip that comes straight from the heart. He comments:

“The visuals to this spiritual song means a lot to me and that’s why I was filmed at my ancestral place. It’s carries the important message of staying true to one's roots...”

Tune in now.

