Still Corners Share Beautiful Video For 'The Message'

Still Corners have always thrived on beauty.

Moving from dream pop to synth-fuelled glamour, the one connecting thread in their releases is a resolute commitment to beautiful sonics.

New album 'Slow Air' drops on August 17th, following sessions amid the pure, clear air of the Texas Hill Country.

Taken from the incoming record, new cut 'The Message' is online now, and it's blended with some cinematic visuals. Still Corners explain:

"'The Message' is a song about leaving someone and telling them on voicemail. Atmospheric clean-tone guitar mixes with Tessa Murray's voice as it floats over a lonesome highway recording reminiscent of Sun records with shades of 50's Americana."

Tune in now.

