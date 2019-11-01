STIIR's 'Pressure' Is A Bold Piece Of Guitar Pop

STIIR are making all the right moves.

The band's debut single 'Free Yourself' was released last September, earning Radio 1 plays as it quickly went viral online.

Now they're ready for something new. With summer rays shining down on their native London the group have dropped new single 'Pressure'.

A slinky guitar led alt-pop jammer, 'Pressure' is catchy-as-hell while still retaining its innate intelligence.

From the first guitar notes to that crisp chorus it's an irresistible new gem, one that pounces and preens while singing: "Don't you know it ain't about you..."

We're able to share the full video, and it's a meta take on the performance video, with STIIR jamming in their living room while watching themselves on television.

Tune in now.

