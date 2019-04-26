Stian Westerhus Shares 'Chase The New Morning'

Stian Westerhus found himself caught in a storm on 'Amputation'.

A record marked by internal conflict and inner turmoil, it was charged with a searing conduit of emotional energy.

New project 'Redundance' is the calm that follows; it's no less probing, but it makes these incisions in gentler, less visceral ways.

Out on March 6th, new single 'Chase The Morning' carves out a path for the record to follow.

Lyrically, Stian is dealing with the political situation in China, the manner in which infringements upon democracy are enforced by modern technology.

Prompted by the riots in Hong Kong, it's a song that grasps with possibility and freedom. He comments:

"'Chase The New Morning' is a song about the oppressive regime of China; it's ways of controlling the masses through technology and finance. A new modern-life cultural revolution lifting millions out of poverty and into submission."

"Now, a year on from when I first wrote it, the song is a direct homage to the Hong Kong riots. Liberate Hong Kong. The revolution of our times."

Photo Credit: Voldseth

