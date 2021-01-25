StevieRay Latham Shares Brand New 'Gashouse' Video

StevieRay Latham is gradually building a catalogue that many of his peers would envy.

Plaintive songwriting with a raw edge, his skewed lyricism offers a unique take on the world.

Constructing a trilogy of EPs, the final aspect of this studio triptych lands this Spring.

'Letters From Suburbia' closes the trilogy, and it offers something truly distinct - imagine Kurt Vile by way of the seminal 'Nuggets' compilation, and you'd be close.

New single 'Gashouse' is out now, rooted in that wiry yet infectious riff, and his downcast vocals.

Constructed alongside Kyle Rodriguez Tester, it's a mark of his continuing creativity.

StevieRay comments...

“Kyle’s studio space was in a wooden shed heated with an old gas heater and one night we were out there writing this song when we both started feeling pretty drowsy and out of it. Neither of us thought anything of it at the time and we finished writing the song before spending the rest of the night in hospital with Carbon Monoxide poisoning.”

We're able to share the video in full, one that expresses a direct, up-close portrait of StevieRay Latham.

Tune in now.

