STACEY's 'Far Away' Clip Has A Dreamy 60s Charm

STACEY has shared the dreamy, 60s inspired new video for her single 'Far Away'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Saturn Return' lands this Autumn, and with hot weather set to hit the UK this week there's no better time to become aquainted with her wistful, summer-fresh songwriting.

'Far Away' has a neatly melodic feel, at times almost turning in on itself as STACEY weaves her way around the lyrics.

Laura-Lynn Petrick (Weyes Blood, Mac DeMarco, Alvvays) directed the video, and it's a neat reflection of the song's innate dreaminess.

STACEY comments: "'Far Away' is a dream escape from the vast darkness and sadness of the world. I wanted to provide the listener with whatever comfort and understanding I could - and a break from reality. While it feels very strange to release music at this time, it also feels like the right time to send out offerings of healing."

She adds: "I had always imagined a 1960s film with a hot air balloon adventure for this song. Between the intro chimes and the Beach Boys-esque drum shuffle, the vision arrived fully formed. I'm so thankful to my team who really brought it all to life."

"The balloons encapsulate the song so well, tonally and thematically. I have a pretty significant fear of heights but conquered it for this video! We may or may not have snuck into a hot air balloon festival.10/10 would balloon again."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kristy Benjamin

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.