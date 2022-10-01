Spiritualized Share Zero-Gravity Country-Soul Hymn 'Crazy'

Spiritualized have shared their new song 'Crazy'.

A piece of zero-gravity country-soul, 'Crazy' nabs its title from Patsy Cline before blasting into interstellar climes.

Love-lorn and deeply inspired, the lush, widescreen arrangement is emblematic of the palette utilised on incoming album 'Everything Was Beautiful'.

Out on February 25th, 'Crazy' is an apt preview - the hushed vocal, the gospel intonations, the free-form elements, and of course the fuzzed out, feedback drenched guitar.

Nikki Lane supplies those ghostly backing vocals, while J Spaceman channels the aura of Andy Warhol's Kiss for the visual.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sarah Piantadosi

