South London's Wolf Girl Are Having 'Toast For Dinner'

South London's Wolf Girl are steering an individual path.

Matching fuzzed out guitar pop riffs - think Weezer, or Spook School even - the band's painstakingly personal lyrical approach delves into some wonderfully fresh areas.

New album 'Every Now & Then' arrives on October 19th, and it finds Wolf Girl tackling queer feelings, mental health issues, identity and more, but doing some in a vivid, and often humorous fashion.

It's a pretty riveting listen, all told, with the four-piece proving to have enough pop panache to hold it all together.

New single 'Toast For Dinner' is a case in point. A dual guitar burner, it sneaks through astonishing frank lyrics about burn out and depression amid a plethora of in-jokes.

Healey from the band explain...

“This song is a tribute to my love of amateur magic, dual guitar riffs and toast. Toast is maybe the greatest food of them all and it is also my go-to if I’m burnt out and can’t find the energy to eat/cook a meal. This song is about a point where I was finding it hard to say no to things and ended up constantly feeling physically and emotionally drained. Sometimes I fantasise about there being multiple versions of myself like in Fantasia’s ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’ so I can invest myself fully in everything that I do.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.