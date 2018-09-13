Sophie Strauss Rips Apart The Myth Of The Male Genius

Los Angeles songwriter Sophie Strauss does it her own way.

Upending convention and seeking out new spheres, her work has a touching lilt, and a devastating observational sense.

New project 'Hard Study' is incoming, with Sophie ready to share coruscating cut 'Aphids'.

A song about "feeling frustrated as fuck about the mythology of male genius and the leeway it affords men", it deftly moves beyond the barriers in her way.

She continues: "I wrote 'Aphids' as a rejection of the mythology of Male Genius and all the monstrous behaviour that title covers for. I think we are all done being anyone's muse."

We've got first play of the full video - tune in below.

