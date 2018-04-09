Sophie Morgan Charms With 'Sons & Daughters'

The lightness of Sophie Morgan's work belies the strength of its impact.

A songwriter who believes that less is more, her sparse but beautifully realised arrangements sit alongside that delicate voice.

New single 'Sons & Daughters' is a reflective piece, redolent of nature in bloom, the world spinning past.

There's a poignancy to the performance, though, that comes out in the video, a feeling that beauty is always in motion, passing us by.

Sophie tells Clash: "Whenever anyone heard this song, they spoke of spring and summertime. So we packed up the car and drove to Cumbria to film this little wandering video with my friend Ollie-Bradley Baker. We were blessed with the most blissful May Day weather from dawn till dusk."

We're able to premiere the video in full, and you can check it out below.

