Sola's 'Save Yourself' Is Endlessly Beautiful

Sola has been through dark times.

The London artist is open about her difficulties with mental health issues, but she's able to channel this into some wonderful music.

Endlessly beautiful, new single 'Save Yourself' is all fractal electronics and twisted neo-soul, her voice intoning a message of self-worth.

Lyrically it emerged from this period of depression, and it's about moving past this to "love yourself through your flaws".

She explains: "Writing ‘Save Yourself' was a healing process, I wrote it during a time of deep depression and it’s essentially me talking to myself about fighting your inner demons, knowing your self-worth, and learning to love yourself through your flaws. There weren’t really any direct inspirations, it was more a need to get these thoughts out in an expressive way and capture my mood at the time.”

The striking video builds on these themes, with director Savannah Setten crafting a clip that deals with notions of perception.

Savannah comments: “Hearing that Sola wrote the lyrics about overcoming depression, the visual idea for Save Yourself explores warped perception - when a person becomes entangled in negative emotion and their perception of themselves suffers as a result. The visual takes us on a journey through inner torment, reflection and ultimately finding new power to keep existing”.

Tune in now.

Sola is set to play London’s Bermondsey Social Club on December 5th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.