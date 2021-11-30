Soft As Snow Share Startling New 'Pure Mood' Video

Berlin based duo Soft As Snow return with new single 'Pure Mood'.

The project has built a daring cross-discipline persona, maintaining a close association with Mexico based label Infinite Machine in the process.

New album 'Bit Rot' is out on January 28th - order it HERE - and it advances their aesthetic across a number of realms.

Alongside the groundbreaking music, fixated as it is on the future, Soft As Snow also embrace tech-edged visual arts into their world.

Album cut 'Pure Mood' is out now, a bold offering that twists brutal electronics into often unsettling yet entrancing shapes.

The video was crafted alongside 3D modelling artist Guynoid, and it's deft cyber-punk visual language perfectly augments their production stance.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Serge Sanchez

- - -