Sofie Winterson Explores Memory And Identity On 'Half Asleep'

Sofie Winterson grew up on a remote peninsula north of Amsterdam, a small but tightknit community.

One of four siblings, her father introduced music from a young age, with each developing their own voice in the wilderness.

This highly individual approach has stayed with her, allowing Sofie to develop some distinctive, emotionally engrossing material.

New album 'Sophia Electric' took two years to complete, and encompassed sessions in Los Angeles, Lisbon, Haarlem and Amsterdam.

Out shortly, it's a record that is at times ghostly, sparse, and at others full, confident, with Sofie exploring many different moods, and situations in her music.

New song 'Half Asleep' is a gorgeous, sinewy offering, with her engrossing lyricism spread across an arrangement shot through with originality.

Dutch photographer Laura Kampman - known for her self-portraits and series of (self) portraits with her family - has developed a full video, an unusual, exploratory take on the song.

"'Half Asleep' "is about holding back out of fear. When you listen to the lyrics, you’ll know what I mean by this", Sofie says.

"The video is directed and shot by photographer Laura Kampman. We were roommates in LA and she shot this video in and around our house. We became good friends and it was special to shoot this video together, since it’s a personal song and it felt natural to let her literally come as close as she does in the video".

Tune in now.

