Sofi Tukker Nab Jordan Firstman, Mia Khalifa For 'Spa' Video

Sofi Tukker have shared the video for their explosive new single 'Spa'.

The playful new single is an ode to self-care during a traumatic year, a song about putting yourself first and living for the moment.

It's a timely anthem, one that finds Sofi Tukker swapping ideas with international bop-makers Icona Pop.

The full video for 'Spa' is online now, and it features starring roles from actor Jordan Firstman and the multi-talented Mia Khalifa.

Sofi Tukker comment...

“If we had to be stuck in a room with four other people, it would be Aino, Caroline, Jordan Firstman, and Mia Khalifa. That is also the group of people we'd want to be at a Spa with. That is also the group of people in the Spa video, and we couldn't be happier about it. It is totally ridiculous and over the top, like the song - on steroids.”

“And it makes us smile every time we watch it. We hope it makes other people smile too - and maybe indulge in some self care while they're at it.”

Tune in now.

Finally, Sofi Tukker have confirmed plans for a streaming event - it's an interactive eConcert with Yoop on December 4th at 8 PM EST live from their eSpace in Nashville. So be there. Digitally.

Photo Credit: Squid & Yoye Lapogian

