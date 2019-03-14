SoccerPractise Shot New Video 'Posture' During The Hong Kong Protests

New Zealand's SoccerPractise want to explore.

Matching crunching, almost industrial beats to a garage punk template, the band top this unusual mixture with sardonic, almost spoken word vocals.

New album 'Te Pō' lands in October, and in the run up to this the group have paired with two Wellington based visual artists.

Erica Skelnars [Lady Lazerlight] and Dan Harris [Illojgali] have worked exclusively with SoccerPractise on a number of clips, building up into a potent visual universe.

'Posture' is a direct if ominous return, with that vocal dripping in both intent and ruthless sarcasm.

The video was actually shot during the opening weeks of the Hong Kong protests, and it rejoices in the seizing of freedom.

Vocalist Geneva Alexander-Marsters sings: "Head over heart, heart over pelvis – maintain your posture or you will be dealt with..."

