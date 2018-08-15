slowthai's 'Drug Dealer' Is Savage

Northampton's slowthai has shared powerful new track 'Drug Dealer'.

The production fuses grime's sparse, skeletal futurism with sweeping strings half-inched from old UKG records, but given a paranoid flip.

"This is that Kanye shit, blud" he comments in the intro; "Turns you crazy!"

Opening with a simple precept - "Drug dealer, what else can I do?" - the song looks at the different paths life can take, offering blunt commentary without any kind of rose tint.

It's a crunching, emphatic return from the MC, whose innate charisma drives the simple but enormously effective video.

Out now, it's another sign that slowthai is blossoming into one of the most vivid, original rap talents in the country right now.

