slowthai Is Searching For 'Peace Of Mind'

slowthai has shared the full video for new single 'Peace Of Mind'.

The rapper finds that balance between humour and visceral truth on the track, with his lyrics seeming to reach to stability in his mental health while also throwing out a few self-deprecating barbs.

Check this one out: "Gotta thank Mum for the 23 years she wiped me arse... Thank you, mum - now I'm gone..."

The video picks up on this dichotomy, continually peeling away the artifice on the shoot, with the camera zooming back to reveal stunt after stunt.

There's a few cinematic references, too. Isn't the bed scene a nod to Johnny Depp's death in Nightmare On Elm Street? And aren't those black and white floor tiles reminiscent of Twin Peaks?

As ever, there's a lot to unpack - check it out now.

