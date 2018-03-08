Sleephawk Channels Early Mega Drive Games In His 'Faker' Video

Multi-disciplinary Hackney artist Sleephawk is forever changing.

New EP 'Glass' is out now, and the songwriter toasted it with a special event at the Ace Hotel in London's trendy Shoreditch area.

Lead song 'Faker' is a beautiful evocation, a gently unfurling piece of music that deals expertly with imposter syndrome.

For the visuals Sleephawk opted for something quite different, instead reaching back to the computer games that inspired him as a child.

Matt Describes the creative process; ‘‘I love video games and really wanted to capture that nostalgia of the early Mega Drive games. I created the video by scanning my drawings into Photoshop, colouring the frames and then piecing them together on After Effects into character gifs I could move around. The protagonist was the hardest, as I wanted him to move as more of a cartoon than a video game hero. I didn't count the hours but it definitely took a few months, with a couple of 12 hour shifts to finish off."

Tune in below.

