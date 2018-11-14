Slaves' 'Photo Opportunity' Video Is A Hymn To Adolescence

Slaves have shared the touching new video for 'Photo Opportunity' - tune in now.

The song is one of the more poignant moments on their recent album ‘Acts Of Fear And Love’, and for the video the pair return to their roots.

Using two youthful stand ins, the clip traces Slaves' adolescence, with filming taking place in and around (Royal) Tunbridge Wells.

A tale of killing time, teenage ennui, and the ties that bind, 'Photo Opportunity' is an oddly touching hymn to adolescence.

