Skripture Drops Cheeky New Single 'Who Don't Love Me'

Skripture doesn't want to be hemmed in.

An artist who operates in multiple lanes, his production talent has seen Skripture supply beats for Bashy, Tinchy Stryder, Dappy, and many more.

Alongside this he's also a member of the trans-Atlantic urban rock group The Score, while also helping to found The Truth Movement.

Constantly seeking new challenges, his latest EP 'One Accord' will land in July and it's led by this cheeky new single.

'Who Don't Love Me' is draped in self-belief, with the deft production set against some of Skripture's best bars to date.

The video takes you to the streets of West London, and it finds this all-rounder absolutely in his element.

Tune in now.

