Skott's 'My Name' References Wild West Imagery

Skott is a true one off.

A bold, vivid pop voice, her new album 'Always Live For Always' is absolutely inspired, a real document of individuality.

Out now, it's a bold offering, one that exemplifies her storming sense of ingenuity.

It's this pattern that drives her latest video 'My Name', with its Wild West imagery and DIY feel.

She explains: “Whenever I close my eyes and listen to the song, I see these desert cowboy landscapes. And in the spirit of spring 2020, we have to travel from the 'safety' of our living room, and this is what happens. We got creative with what we could film in my apartment, and it turned into this strange montage of Wild West, retro technology, and imagination.”

Skott adds: “I co-directed it with my best friend Paras IV, who’s kinda like a ghost who floats around behind the scenes and helps run my indie record label, Dollar Menu. Also a creative partner on my new album a.l.f.a, the two of us have gotten some pretty crazy ideas for videos and visuals, and it’s a lot of fun seeing them come to life on screen and even on tour.”

A wild and inventive watch, it seems to epitomise the curious character Skott injects into everything she does.

Photo Credit: Peter St James

