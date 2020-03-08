Sing Leaf's 'Easy On You' Is A Piece Of Heaven

Sing Leaf can be a harsh judge of his own work.

Real name David Como, the songwriter is forever moving forwards, and this means he is relentlessly detaching himself from the past.

New album 'Not Earth' though, is something special. Out on September 25th, it's a finely balanced return, one that finds Sing Leaf fusing his eccentricities with an urge to find peace.

Taken from the LP, new single 'Easy On You' is a bold offering, one that Sing Leaf labels "the best song I’ve written I think, real simple and clean".

Rooted in his own life, it's about trying to find peace, an attempt to source the balance that a relationship needs to grow.

He comments: "The song has changed for me, my wife, as we move on in our lives, out of city, into country, nature, parenthood, world changing too how do we keep in the light, keep it easy, keep it childlike, keep the wonder and the joy. This is a song I hope somebody else might sing sometime too."

Including a nod to the poet Jack Gilbert, it's a beautiful song, one brought to life by film maker Jordan Borg.

The Australian artist directs the new video, one that finds a young woman grasping her future with the aid of mystical forest folk and curious wildlife.

A glimpse into another realm, you can watch 'Easy On You' below.

Photo Credit: Kate Killet

